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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 39a
Chapter 18, Problem 39a

Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(a) Cyclopentanone structure with phenylhydrazine and acid catalyst indicated for nucleophilic addition reaction.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize the type of reaction. The given reaction involves a ketone (cyclopentanone) reacting with phenylhydrazine (PhNHNH₂) under acidic conditions (H⁺). This is a condensation reaction that forms a hydrazone.
Step 2: Understand the mechanism. In acidic conditions, the carbonyl group of the ketone is protonated, making the carbonyl carbon more electrophilic. This facilitates nucleophilic attack by the nitrogen atom of phenylhydrazine.
Step 3: Describe the intermediate formation. After the nucleophilic attack, a tetrahedral intermediate is formed, which subsequently loses water to form an imine-like structure. This dehydration step is key to forming the hydrazone product.
Step 4: Identify the final product. The major product of this reaction is a hydrazone, where the carbonyl oxygen is replaced by the -NH-NHPh group. The structure will consist of the cyclopentane ring attached to the hydrazone functional group.
Step 5: Verify the stereochemistry and stability. Since no stereochemical constraints are mentioned, the product is expected to be the most stable hydrazone derivative without stereoisomeric considerations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the stability of products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict reactivity patterns and the types of reactions that can occur. This knowledge is essential for determining the major products of a reaction.
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Regioselectivity and Stereochemistry

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others, while stereochemistry involves the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules. Both concepts are vital for predicting the major products of reactions, as they influence which isomers are formed and their three-dimensional orientation, affecting their properties and reactivity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.

(k)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.

(j)

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Textbook Question

Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.

(l)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions.

(c)

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