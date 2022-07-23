Textbook Question
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(k)
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Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(k)
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(d)
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(j)
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(l)
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(b)
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
(c)