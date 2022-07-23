Dinitrophenylhydrazone Formation

Dinitrophenylhydrazones are formed through the reaction of hydrazine derivatives with carbonyl compounds, such as aldehydes and ketones. In this process, the carbonyl group (C=O) reacts with the hydrazine, leading to the formation of a hydrazone. The presence of two nitro groups on the phenyl ring enhances the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon, facilitating the reaction.