Textbook Question
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(d) the ethylene acetal of hexan-3-one
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Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(d) the ethylene acetal of hexan-3-one
Predict the major products of the following reactions:
(d)
Predict the major products of the following reactions:
(b)
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(c) cyclopropanone oxime
Predict the major products of the following reactions:
(c)
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(b) the semicarbazone of cyclobutanone