Textbook Question
Predict the major products of the following reactions:
(b)
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Predict the major products of the following reactions:
(b)
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(c) cyclopropanone oxime
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(a) the 2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazone of benzaldehyde
Predict the major products of the following reactions:
(c)
Predict the major products of the following reactions:
(a)
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(b) the semicarbazone of cyclobutanone