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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 53h
Chapter 18, Problem 53h

Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(h) sodium acetylide, then mild H3O+

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1
Identify the functional group in cyclohexanone. Cyclohexanone is a cyclic ketone, which contains a carbonyl group (C=O) as its functional group.
Understand the reactivity of sodium acetylide (NaC≡CH). Sodium acetylide is a strong nucleophile due to the negatively charged carbon in the acetylide ion (C≡C⁻). It can attack electrophilic centers, such as the carbonyl carbon in cyclohexanone.
Propose the nucleophilic addition mechanism. The acetylide ion will attack the electrophilic carbonyl carbon of cyclohexanone, breaking the π bond of the carbonyl group and forming a tetrahedral alkoxide intermediate.
Account for the role of mild H3O⁺. The alkoxide intermediate formed in the previous step will be protonated by the mild acid (H3O⁺), resulting in the formation of a hydroxy group (-OH) at the former carbonyl carbon.
Predict the final product. The reaction will yield a compound where the acetylide group (C≡CH) is attached to the former carbonyl carbon, and the oxygen atom is converted into a hydroxyl group (-OH), forming a propargylic alcohol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Addition

Nucleophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon atom, typically in a carbonyl group. In the case of cyclohexanone, the carbonyl carbon is susceptible to attack by nucleophiles like sodium acetylide, leading to the formation of an alkoxide intermediate.
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Acetylide Ion

The acetylide ion is a strong nucleophile derived from terminal alkynes, formed by deprotonating an alkyne with a strong base like sodium amide or sodium hydride. In this reaction, sodium acetylide acts as a nucleophile that adds to the carbonyl carbon of cyclohexanone, resulting in a new carbon-carbon bond.
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Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is a chemical reaction involving the addition of water to a compound, often leading to the breakdown of that compound. After the nucleophilic addition of sodium acetylide to cyclohexanone, mild H3O+ (acidic water) is used to protonate the alkoxide intermediate, resulting in the formation of an alcohol product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.

(i) hydrazine, then hot, fused KOH

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Textbook Question

Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.

(l) acidic hydrolysis of the product from (k)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.

(e) phenylhydrazine and weak acid

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Textbook Question

Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.

(k) sodium cyanide

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Textbook Question

Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.

(f) PhMgBr and then mild H3O+

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Textbook Question

Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.

g. Tollens reagent

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