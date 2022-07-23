Textbook Question
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(i) hydrazine, then hot, fused KOH
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Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(i) hydrazine, then hot, fused KOH
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(l) acidic hydrolysis of the product from (k)
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(e) phenylhydrazine and weak acid
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(k) sodium cyanide
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(f) PhMgBr and then mild H3O+
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
g. Tollens reagent