Textbook Question
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(b) excess CH3OH, H+
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Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(b) excess CH3OH, H+
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(d) ethylene glycol and p-toluenesulfonic acid
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(h) sodium acetylide, then mild H3O+
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(c) hydroxylamine and weak acid
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(f) PhMgBr and then mild H3O+
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
g. Tollens reagent