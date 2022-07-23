In the mechanism for acetal hydrolysis shown, the ring oxygen atom was protonated first, the ring was cleaved, and then the methoxy group was lost. The mechanism could also be written to show the methoxy oxygen protonating and cleaving first, followed by ring cleavage. Draw this alternative mechanism.
Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Chapter 18, Problem 25
Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of cyclohexanone dimethyl acetal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Protonation of the acetal oxygen - In the presence of an acid catalyst, the lone pair of electrons on one of the oxygen atoms in the dimethyl acetal interacts with a proton (H⁺), leading to the formation of a positively charged intermediate. This step increases the electrophilicity of the acetal carbon.
Step 2: Formation of a hemiacetal intermediate - The positively charged intermediate undergoes cleavage of one of the C-O bonds, releasing a molecule of methanol (CH₃OH). This results in the formation of a hemiacetal intermediate, where the cyclohexanone is partially hydrolyzed.
Step 3: Protonation of the remaining acetal oxygen - The remaining acetal oxygen in the hemiacetal intermediate is protonated by the acid catalyst, further increasing the electrophilicity of the carbon atom attached to the oxygen.
Step 4: Cleavage of the second C-O bond - The protonated intermediate undergoes cleavage of the second C-O bond, releasing another molecule of methanol (CH₃OH). This step completes the hydrolysis process, leaving behind cyclohexanone.
Step 5: Deprotonation to regenerate the catalyst - The final step involves deprotonation of the cyclohexanone intermediate to regenerate the acid catalyst (H⁺), ensuring the reaction is catalytic and the acid is not consumed.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:9m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis
Acid-catalyzed hydrolysis is a reaction where an acetal is converted into a carbonyl compound (like a ketone or aldehyde) and alcohol in the presence of an acid. The acid protonates the acetal oxygen, making it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack by water, leading to the cleavage of the acetal bond and formation of the corresponding carbonyl compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:09
Acid Catalyzed
Mechanism of Acetal Hydrolysis
The mechanism of acetal hydrolysis involves several steps: protonation of the acetal oxygen, nucleophilic attack by water, formation of a hemiacetal intermediate, and subsequent cleavage to yield the carbonyl compound and alcohol. Understanding this stepwise process is crucial for predicting the products and intermediates formed during the reaction.
Recommended video:
Cyclohexanone Dimethyl Acetal Structure
Cyclohexanone dimethyl acetal consists of a cyclohexanone moiety with two methoxy groups attached to the carbonyl carbon. Recognizing the structure is essential for understanding how the acetal reacts under acidic conditions, as the steric and electronic properties of the substituents influence the reaction pathway and the stability of intermediates.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
671
views
Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of cyclohexanone with ethylene glycol to give cyclohexanone ethylene acetal.
1732
views
Textbook Question
Show what amines and carbonyl compounds combine to give the following derivatives.
(f)
640
views
Textbook Question
Show what alcohols and carbonyl compounds give the following derivatives.
(a)
(b)
(c)
1356
views
Textbook Question
Show what amines and carbonyl compounds combine to give the following derivatives.
(e)
611
views
Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of benzaldehyde with methanol to give benzaldehyde dimethyl acetal.
1781
views