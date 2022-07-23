Textbook Question
Show what amines and carbonyl compounds combine to give the following derivatives.
(a)
(b)
(c)
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Show what amines and carbonyl compounds combine to give the following derivatives.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Show what alcohols and carbonyl compounds give the following derivatives.
(a)
(b)
(c)
Show what amines and carbonyl compounds combine to give the following derivatives.
(d)
Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of cyclohexanone dimethyl acetal.
Show what amines and carbonyl compounds combine to give the following derivatives.
(e)
Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of benzaldehyde with methanol to give benzaldehyde dimethyl acetal.