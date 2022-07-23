Step 1: Analyze the derivative structures provided in the images. Each derivative corresponds to a reaction between an alcohol and a carbonyl compound. For (a), the structure shows a cyclic acetal formed from a cyclopentane ring with two methoxy groups attached to the same carbon. For (b), the structure shows a ketal with three isopropyl groups attached to two oxygen atoms. For (c), the structure shows a cyclic acetal formed from a cyclohexane ring with two oxygen atoms connected to two additional cyclic structures.