Propose a mechanism for each cyanohydrin synthesis just shown.
Propose mechanisms for
(b) the base-catalyzed hydration of acetone to form acetone hydrate.
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Key Concepts
Base-Catalyzed Hydration
Mechanism of Nucleophilic Addition
Equilibrium in Hydration Reactions
Sodium triacetoxyborohydride, NaBH(OAc)3, is a mild reducing agent that reduces aldehydes much more quickly than ketones. It can be used to reduce aldehydes in the presence of ketones, such as in the following reaction:
(b) Propose a mechanism for the reduction of an aldehyde by sodium triacetoxyborohydride.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(a) acetophenone → acetophenone cyanohydrin
Sodium triacetoxyborohydride, NaBH(OAc)3, is a mild reducing agent that reduces aldehydes much more quickly than ketones. It can be used to reduce aldehydes in the presence of ketones, such as in the following reaction:
(a) Draw a complete Lewis structure for sodium triacetoxyborohydride.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
b. cyclopentanecarbaldehyde → 2-cyclopentyl-2-hydroxyacetic acid
Propose mechanisms for
(a) the acid-catalyzed hydration of chloral to form chloral hydrate.