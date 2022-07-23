Textbook Question
Propose mechanisms for the three imine-forming reactions just shown.
1900
views
Propose mechanisms for the three imine-forming reactions just shown.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
c. hexan-1-ol → 2-hydroxyheptanoic acid
Propose a mechanism for each cyanohydrin synthesis just shown.
Propose mechanisms for
(b) the base-catalyzed hydration of acetone to form acetone hydrate.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
b. cyclopentanecarbaldehyde → 2-cyclopentyl-2-hydroxyacetic acid
Propose mechanisms for
(a) the acid-catalyzed hydration of chloral to form chloral hydrate.