Textbook Question
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(a)
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Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(a)
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(b)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) acetaldehyde → lactic acid, CH3CH(OH)COOH
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(e)
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(c)
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(f)