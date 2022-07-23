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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 50a
Chapter 18, Problem 50a

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(a) Chemical reaction diagram showing nucleophilic addition of methanol to an aldehyde, forming an acetal.

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1
Step 1: Identify the starting material and the product. The starting material is benzaldehyde (Ph-CHO), and the product is an acetal (Ph-CH(OCH3)2). This reaction involves the conversion of an aldehyde into an acetal in the presence of methanol (CH3OH) and an acid catalyst (H+).
Step 2: Protonation of the carbonyl oxygen. The acid catalyst (H+) protonates the oxygen atom of the aldehyde group, increasing the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon and making it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
Step 3: Nucleophilic attack by methanol. Methanol (CH3OH) acts as a nucleophile and attacks the carbonyl carbon, forming a tetrahedral intermediate. This intermediate has a hydroxyl group (-OH) and a methoxy group (-OCH3) attached to the carbon.
Step 4: Formation of the hemiacetal. The intermediate undergoes deprotonation at the hydroxyl group, resulting in the formation of a hemiacetal (Ph-CH(OH)(OCH3)).
Step 5: Conversion to acetal. The hydroxyl group of the hemiacetal is protonated again by the acid catalyst, making it a good leaving group. A second molecule of methanol attacks the carbon, replacing the hydroxyl group with another methoxy group (-OCH3), and the acetal (Ph-CH(OCH3)2) is formed after deprotonation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of how a chemical reaction occurs at the molecular level. It outlines the sequence of elementary steps, including bond breaking and formation, and the intermediates formed during the reaction. Understanding mechanisms is crucial for predicting the products and the conditions under which a reaction will occur.
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Types of Organic Reactions

Organic reactions can be classified into several types, including substitution, addition, elimination, and rearrangement reactions. Each type has distinct characteristics and mechanisms. Recognizing the type of reaction helps in predicting the behavior of reactants and the nature of the products formed.
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Curved Arrow Notation

Curved arrow notation is a visual representation used in organic chemistry to depict the movement of electrons during a reaction. Arrows indicate the direction of electron flow, showing how bonds are broken and formed. Mastery of this notation is essential for accurately illustrating and understanding reaction mechanisms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(e)

575
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Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(h)

687
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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(b)

594
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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(d)

953
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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(c)

883
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Textbook Question

For each compound,

1. name the functional group.

2. show what compound(s) result from complete hydrolysis.

(g)

587
views