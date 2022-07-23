There are three dioxane isomers: 1,2-dioxane, 1,3-dioxane, and 1,4-dioxane. One of these acts like an ether and is an excellent solvent for Grignard reactions. Another one is potentially explosive when heated. The third one quickly hydrolyzes in dilute acid. Propose a mechanism for the acid hydrolysis of the third isomer.
There are three dioxane isomers: 1,2-dioxane, 1,3-dioxane, and 1,4-dioxane. One of these acts like an ether and is an excellent solvent for Grignard reactions. Another one is potentially explosive when heated. The third one quickly hydrolyzes in dilute acid. Show which isomer acts like a simple ether, and then explain why one of them is potentially explosive.
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Key Concepts
Dioxane Isomers
Grignard Reactions
Explosive Potential of 1,4-Dioxane
Two structures for the sugar glucose are shown on page 914. Interconversion of the open-chain and cyclic hemiacetal forms is catalyzed by either acid or base.
(b) The cyclic hemiacetal is more stable than the open-chain form, so very little of the open-chain form is present at equilibrium. Will an aqueous solution of glucose reduce Tollens reagent and give a positive Tollens test? Explain.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(b) benzonitrile → propiophenone
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(c) benzene → p-methoxybenzaldehyde
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(d)
Two structures for the sugar glucose are shown on page 914. Interconversion of the open-chain and cyclic hemiacetal forms is catalyzed by either acid or base.
(a) Propose a mechanism for the cyclization, assuming a trace of acid is present.