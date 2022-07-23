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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 29f
Chapter 18, Problem 29f

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. You may use whatever additional reagents you need.
(f) Chemical reaction showing the transformation of a brominated compound to an alkynide product with structural formulas.

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1
Step 1: Identify the functional group transformation. The starting material contains a bromine atom attached to a carbon chain, and the product contains a terminal alkyne (-C≡CH). This suggests that the bromine atom will be replaced by an alkyne group through an elimination reaction followed by alkyne formation.
Step 2: Perform an elimination reaction to remove the bromine atom and form an alkene. Use a strong base such as potassium tert-butoxide (KOtBu) or sodium amide (NaNH2) to deprotonate the β-hydrogen and eliminate HBr, forming a double bond (alkene).
Step 3: Convert the alkene to a terminal alkyne. Treat the alkene with a strong base like sodium amide (NaNH2) in liquid ammonia (NH3) to generate the acetylide ion, followed by protonation with water or an acid to form the terminal alkyne.
Step 4: Ensure the carbonyl group (C=O) remains intact during the reaction. The reagents used for elimination and alkyne formation should not interfere with the ketone functional group.
Step 5: Verify the structure of the product. The final product should have the terminal alkyne (-C≡CH) attached to the carbon chain, with the ketone group (C=O) preserved at the original position.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Organic Synthesis

Organic synthesis is the process of constructing organic compounds through chemical reactions. It involves the strategic selection of starting materials and reagents to achieve desired products. Understanding the principles of synthesis is crucial for designing pathways that efficiently convert reactants into target molecules while considering factors like yield and selectivity.
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Reagents and Reaction Mechanisms

Reagents are substances used in chemical reactions to facilitate the transformation of reactants into products. Each reagent can influence the reaction mechanism, which describes the step-by-step process of how reactants are converted into products. Familiarity with common reagents and their mechanisms is essential for predicting the outcomes of synthetic routes.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine the chemical properties and reactivity of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups is vital in organic chemistry, as they guide the selection of appropriate reactions and reagents for synthesis. Understanding how different functional groups interact can help in predicting the behavior of compounds during chemical transformations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. You may use whatever additional reagents you need.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. You may use whatever additional reagents you need.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Trimethylphosphine is a stronger nucleophile than triphenylphosphine, but it is rarely used to make ylides. Why is trimethylphosphine unsuitable for making most phosphorus ylides?

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. You may use whatever additional reagents you need.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Like other strong nucleophiles, triphenylphosphine attacks and opens epoxides. The initial product (a betaine) quickly cyclizes to an oxaphosphetane that collapses to an alkene and triphenylphosphine oxide.

(a) Show each step in the reaction of trans-2,3-epoxybutane with triphenylphosphine to give but-2-ene. What is the stereochemistry of the double bond in the product?

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Textbook Question

Write the sequence of steps required for the conversion of benzene into benzenediazonium chloride.

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