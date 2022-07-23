Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. You may use whatever additional reagents you need.
(d)
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Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. You may use whatever additional reagents you need.
(d)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. You may use whatever additional reagents you need.
(f)
Trimethylphosphine is a stronger nucleophile than triphenylphosphine, but it is rarely used to make ylides. Why is trimethylphosphine unsuitable for making most phosphorus ylides?
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. You may use whatever additional reagents you need.
(c)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. You may use whatever additional reagents you need.
(b)
Write the sequence of steps required for the conversion of benzene into benzenediazonium chloride.