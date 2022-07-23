DIBAL-H (Diisobutylaluminum Hydride)

DIBAL-H is a selective reducing agent commonly used in organic synthesis to convert esters and nitriles to aldehydes. It operates under mild conditions, allowing for the reduction of functional groups without affecting other sensitive moieties. In the context of the provided reaction, DIBAL-H can effectively reduce a brominated compound to an aldehyde by first forming an intermediate that can be further processed.