Acetals can serve as protecting groups for 1,2-diols, as well as for aldehydes and ketones. When the acetal is formed from acetone plus the diol, the acetal is called an acetonide. Show the acetonides formed from these diols with acetone under acid catalysis.
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary additional reagents and solvents.
(a)
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Key Concepts
Cyclic to Linear Conversion
Reagents and Solvents
Reaction Mechanisms
Acetals can serve as protecting groups for 1,2-diols, as well as for aldehydes and ketones. When the acetal is formed from acetone plus the diol, the acetal is called an acetonide. Show the acetonides formed from these diols with acetone under acid catalysis.
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary additional reagents and solvents.
(c)
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary additional reagents and solvents.
(b)
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary additional reagents and solvents.
(d)
The following compounds undergo McLafferty rearrangement in the mass spectrometer. Predict the masses of the resulting charged fragments.
(b) 3-methylhexan-2-one