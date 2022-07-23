Predict the products of the following reactions:
(e)
(f)
Predict the products of the following reactions:
(e)
(f)
Sodium triacetoxyborohydride, NaBH(OAc)3, is a mild reducing agent that reduces aldehydes much more quickly than ketones. It can be used to reduce aldehydes in the presence of ketones, such as in the following reaction:
(b) Propose a mechanism for the reduction of an aldehyde by sodium triacetoxyborohydride.
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(d)
Sodium triacetoxyborohydride, NaBH(OAc)3, is a mild reducing agent that reduces aldehydes much more quickly than ketones. It can be used to reduce aldehydes in the presence of ketones, such as in the following reaction:
(a) Draw a complete Lewis structure for sodium triacetoxyborohydride.
Predict the products of the following reactions:
(c)
(d)
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(a)