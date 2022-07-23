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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 11b
Chapter 18, Problem 11b

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(b)

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1
Step 1: Analyze the target transformation. The starting material is benzophenone (Ph-C=O-Ph), and the product is triphenylmethanol (Ph3C-OH). This indicates the addition of a phenyl group to the carbonyl carbon and reduction of the carbonyl group to an alcohol.
Step 2: Use a Grignard reagent for the phenyl group addition. Prepare phenylmagnesium bromide (Ph-MgBr) by reacting bromobenzene (Ph-Br) with magnesium in dry ether. This reagent will act as a nucleophile.
Step 3: Perform the nucleophilic addition reaction. React benzophenone with phenylmagnesium bromide in an anhydrous solvent (e.g., diethyl ether). The Grignard reagent will attack the carbonyl carbon, forming a tertiary alkoxide intermediate.
Step 4: Protonate the alkoxide intermediate. Add a dilute acid (e.g., HCl or H2SO4) to the reaction mixture to protonate the alkoxide, converting it into the desired alcohol (triphenylmethanol).
Step 5: Purify the product. Isolate triphenylmethanol by extraction, followed by recrystallization or distillation to ensure purity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reduction Reactions

Reduction reactions involve the gain of electrons or the addition of hydrogen to a molecule, often resulting in a decrease in oxidation state. In organic chemistry, common reducing agents include lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH4) and sodium borohydride (NaBH4), which can convert carbonyl compounds, like ketones and aldehydes, into alcohols.
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Carbonyl Compounds

Carbonyl compounds contain a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O). They are classified into aldehydes and ketones based on the carbonyl's position in the molecule. Understanding the reactivity of carbonyls is crucial, as they can undergo various reactions, including reduction to form alcohols, as illustrated in the given conversion.
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Defining meso compounds.

Nucleophilic Addition

Nucleophilic addition is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon atom, such as the carbon in a carbonyl group. This process is key in the conversion of carbonyl compounds to alcohols, as the nucleophile (often a hydride ion from a reducing agent) adds to the carbonyl carbon, leading to the formation of an alcohol.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions:

(e)

(f)

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Textbook Question

Sodium triacetoxyborohydride, NaBH(OAc)3, is a mild reducing agent that reduces aldehydes much more quickly than ketones. It can be used to reduce aldehydes in the presence of ketones, such as in the following reaction:

(b) Propose a mechanism for the reduction of an aldehyde by sodium triacetoxyborohydride.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(d)

802
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Textbook Question

Sodium triacetoxyborohydride, NaBH(OAc)3, is a mild reducing agent that reduces aldehydes much more quickly than ketones. It can be used to reduce aldehydes in the presence of ketones, such as in the following reaction:

(a) Draw a complete Lewis structure for sodium triacetoxyborohydride.

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions:

(c)

(d)

953
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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(a)

790
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