Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(b)
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Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(b)
Show how the following transformations may be accomplished in good yield. You may use any additional reagents that are needed.
(c) benzoic acid → phenyl cyclopentyl ketone
(d) 1-bromohept-2-ene → oct-3-enal
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(d)
Predict the products of the following reactions:
(c)
(d)
Predict the products of the following reactions:
(a)
(b)
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.
(a)