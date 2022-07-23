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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 55e
Chapter 18, Problem 55e

Show how you would synthesize octan-2-one from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(e) heptanoic acid

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the target molecule (octan-2-one) and analyze its structure. It is a ketone with the carbonyl group on the second carbon of an eight-carbon chain.
Examine the starting material (heptanoic acid). It is a carboxylic acid with a seven-carbon chain. To synthesize octan-2-one, you need to extend the carbon chain by one carbon and introduce a ketone group at the second position.
Convert heptanoic acid to heptanoyl chloride using a reagent like thionyl chloride (SOCl2) or oxalyl chloride. This step activates the carboxylic acid for further reactions.
Perform a Friedel-Crafts acylation reaction using heptanoyl chloride and ethylbenzene in the presence of a Lewis acid catalyst like AlCl3. This step introduces the additional carbon to form the ketone group at the desired position.
Finally, perform a hydrolysis or reduction step if necessary to remove any protecting groups or side products, ensuring the final product is octan-2-one.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carboxylic Acids

Carboxylic acids are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carboxyl group (-COOH). They are important in organic synthesis due to their ability to undergo various reactions, such as esterification and reduction. In the context of synthesizing octan-2-one from heptanoic acid, understanding how to manipulate the carboxylic acid functional group is crucial for forming the desired ketone.
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Reduction Reactions

Reduction reactions involve the gain of electrons or the decrease in oxidation state of a molecule. In organic chemistry, this often refers to the conversion of carbonyl compounds (like carboxylic acids) to alcohols or ketones. For synthesizing octan-2-one from heptanoic acid, a reduction step may be necessary to convert the carboxylic acid into a suitable intermediate that can then be transformed into the ketone.
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Rearrangement Reactions

Rearrangement reactions involve the reorganization of the molecular structure of a compound, often resulting in the formation of a different functional group or isomer. In the synthesis of octan-2-one, a rearrangement may be required to shift the carbon skeleton from heptanoic acid to the desired ketone structure. Understanding how to apply rearrangement mechanisms is essential for achieving the target compound.
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