Textbook Question
Show how you would synthesize octan-2-one from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(e) heptanoic acid
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Show how you would synthesize octan-2-one from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(e) heptanoic acid
Show how you would synthesize octan-2-one from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(f) CH3(CH2)5CN
Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) octan-1-ol
Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(c) oct-1-yne
Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(d) 1-bromoheptane
Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(e) 1-bromohexane