Hydroboration-Oxidation

Hydroboration-oxidation is a two-step reaction that converts alkynes into aldehydes or alcohols. In the first step, the alkyne reacts with diborane (B2H6) to form an organoborane intermediate, which is then oxidized with hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) in the presence of a base to yield the corresponding aldehyde. This method is particularly useful for synthesizing octanal from oct-1-yne.