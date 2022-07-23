Textbook Question
Show how you would synthesize octan-2-one from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(f) CH3(CH2)5CN
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Show how you would synthesize octan-2-one from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(f) CH3(CH2)5CN
Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(b) non-1-ene
Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) octan-1-ol
Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(f) octanoic acid
Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(d) 1-bromoheptane
Show how you would synthesize octanal from each compound. You may use any necessary reagents.
(e) 1-bromohexane