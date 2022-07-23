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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 52b
Chapter 18, Problem 52b

Show how you would synthesize the following derivatives from appropriate carbonyl compounds.
(b) Chemical structure illustrating the synthesis of an imine derivative from a carbonyl compound.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the target molecule. The structure contains a benzyl group attached to a nitrogen atom, which is further bonded to a cyclopentyl group. This suggests the synthesis involves forming a secondary amine.
Step 2: Choose the appropriate carbonyl compound for the synthesis. To form the benzyl group attached to nitrogen, benzaldehyde (C₆H₅CHO) is a suitable starting material.
Step 3: Perform reductive amination. React benzaldehyde with cyclopentylamine (C₅H₉NH₂) in the presence of a reducing agent such as sodium cyanoborohydride (NaBH₃CN) or hydrogen gas with a catalyst (e.g., Pd/C). This reaction will form the secondary amine by reducing the imine intermediate.
Step 4: Ensure the reaction conditions are controlled to avoid over-reduction or side reactions. Use mild conditions to selectively reduce the imine without affecting the aromatic ring or other functional groups.
Step 5: Purify the product. After the reaction is complete, isolate the desired secondary amine using techniques such as extraction, distillation, or chromatography to ensure the final product is pure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbonyl Compounds

Carbonyl compounds are organic molecules that contain a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O). This functional group is pivotal in organic synthesis, as it can undergo various reactions, including nucleophilic addition and condensation. Understanding the reactivity of carbonyls is essential for synthesizing derivatives, as they serve as key intermediates in many organic reactions.
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Nucleophilic Addition Reactions

Nucleophilic addition reactions involve the attack of a nucleophile on the electrophilic carbon of a carbonyl group. This reaction is fundamental in organic chemistry, allowing for the formation of alcohols, amines, and other functional groups from carbonyl compounds. Mastery of this concept is crucial for synthesizing derivatives, as it dictates how different nucleophiles can be introduced to the carbonyl carbon.
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Synthetic Pathways

Synthetic pathways refer to the step-by-step methods used to construct complex organic molecules from simpler ones. In the context of synthesizing derivatives from carbonyl compounds, understanding various synthetic routes, including the use of reagents and reaction conditions, is vital. This knowledge enables chemists to design efficient and effective strategies for creating desired compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following derivatives from appropriate carbonyl compounds.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary reagents.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary reagents.

(g)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.

(a) CH3NH2, H+

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following derivatives from appropriate carbonyl compounds.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize the following derivatives from appropriate carbonyl compounds.

(a)

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