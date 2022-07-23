Textbook Question
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(b) excess CH3OH, H+
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Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(b) excess CH3OH, H+
Show how you would synthesize the following derivatives from appropriate carbonyl compounds.
(b)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently and in good yield. You may use any necessary reagents.
(g)
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(a) CH3NH2, H+
Show how you would synthesize the following derivatives from appropriate carbonyl compounds.
(d)
Show how you would synthesize the following derivatives from appropriate carbonyl compounds.
(a)