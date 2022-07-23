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Ch. 19 - Amines
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 19 - AminesProblem 32g,h
Chapter 19, Problem 32g,h

For each compound,
(1) classify the nitrogen-containing functional groups.
(2) provide an acceptable name.
(g)
(h)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the nitrogen-containing functional group in compound (g). Look for the nitrogen atom and determine its bonding environment (e.g., single bonds, double bonds, or part of a ring structure). Common nitrogen-containing functional groups include amines, amides, nitriles, and nitro groups.
Step 2: Classify the functional group in compound (g) based on its structure. For example, if the nitrogen is bonded to one or more alkyl or aryl groups, it is likely an amine. If it is part of a carbonyl group, it may be an amide.
Step 3: Provide an acceptable name for compound (g) by following IUPAC nomenclature rules. Identify the parent chain, assign locants to substituents, and include the functional group in the name.
Step 4: Repeat the process for compound (h). Identify the nitrogen-containing functional group by analyzing the bonding environment of the nitrogen atom.
Step 5: Classify the functional group in compound (h) and provide an acceptable name using IUPAC nomenclature, ensuring that the functional group is correctly prioritized in the naming process.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nitrogen-Containing Functional Groups

Nitrogen-containing functional groups are specific arrangements of atoms that include nitrogen and define the chemical behavior of organic compounds. Common examples include amines, amides, and nitriles. Understanding these groups is essential for classifying compounds and predicting their reactivity and properties.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds based on their structure. It provides rules for identifying the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents, ensuring that each compound has a unique and universally accepted name. Mastery of these rules is crucial for accurately naming nitrogen-containing compounds.
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Classification of Functional Groups

Classification of functional groups involves categorizing compounds based on their specific functional groups and their properties. This includes distinguishing between primary, secondary, and tertiary amines, for example. Proper classification aids in understanding the chemical behavior and potential reactions of the compounds in question.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each compound,

(1) classify the nitrogen-containing functional groups.

(2) provide an acceptable name.

(a)

(b)

(c)

1020
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Textbook Question

Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.

(a)

857
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Textbook Question

Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Show how to prepare the following aromatic amines by aromatic nitration, followed by reduction. You may use benzene and toluene as your aromatic starting materials.

(d) m-aminobenzoic acid

693
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Textbook Question

Show how to prepare the following aromatic amines by aromatic nitration, followed by reduction. You may use benzene and toluene as your aromatic starting materials.

(a) aniline

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