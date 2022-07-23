Step 3: Consider the electronic effects of the groups attached to the nitrogen atom. In aniline, the lone pair on nitrogen is partially delocalized into the aromatic ring, reducing its availability to accept a proton and thus decreasing basicity. In cyclohexylamine, the nitrogen's lone pair is not delocalized, making it more available for protonation and increasing basicity. In diphenylamine, the lone pair is partially delocalized into both aromatic rings, further reducing basicity compared to aniline.