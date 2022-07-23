Textbook Question
Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.
(e)
989
views
Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.
(e)
For each compound,
(1) classify the nitrogen-containing functional groups.
(2) provide an acceptable name.
(a)
(b)
(c)
For each compound,
(1) classify the nitrogen-containing functional groups.
(2) provide an acceptable name.
(g)
(h)
Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.
(c)
Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.
(d)
Show how to prepare the following aromatic amines by aromatic nitration, followed by reduction. You may use benzene and toluene as your aromatic starting materials.
(d) m-aminobenzoic acid