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Ch. 19 - Amines
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 19 - AminesProblem 32a,b,c
Chapter 19, Problem 32a,b,c

For each compound,
(1) classify the nitrogen-containing functional groups.
(2) provide an acceptable name.
(a)
(b)
(c) Chemical structure of an amine with a nitrogen atom in a benzene ring and a nitro group attached.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the first compound (image 1). The nitrogen-containing functional group is an amine (-NH2). Specifically, it is a primary amine because the nitrogen atom is bonded to one alkyl group. The compound can be named as 2-amino-2-methylpropane.
Step 2: Analyze the second compound (image 2). The nitrogen-containing functional group is an amine (-NHCH3). This is a secondary amine because the nitrogen atom is bonded to two alkyl groups. The compound can be named as N-methyl-2-methylpropan-2-amine.
Step 3: Analyze the third compound (image 3). The nitrogen-containing functional group is part of a heterocyclic aromatic ring (pyridine) and also contains a nitro group (-NO2) attached to the ring. The compound can be named as 3-nitropyridine.
Step 4: Classify the nitrogen-containing functional groups for each compound: (a) primary amine, (b) secondary amine, (c) aromatic nitrogen in pyridine and nitro group.
Step 5: Provide acceptable names for each compound: (a) 2-amino-2-methylpropane, (b) N-methyl-2-methylpropan-2-amine, (c) 3-nitropyridine.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nitrogen-Containing Functional Groups

Nitrogen-containing functional groups are specific arrangements of atoms that include nitrogen and are responsible for the chemical properties of organic compounds. Common examples include amines, amides, and nitro groups. Understanding these groups is essential for classifying compounds and predicting their reactivity.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for naming based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Mastery of these rules is crucial for providing acceptable names for compounds.
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Structural Representation of Compounds

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which can be shown through various formats such as Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal structures. This representation is vital for identifying functional groups and understanding the compound's properties and reactivity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.

(a)

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Textbook Question

For each compound,

(1) classify the nitrogen-containing functional groups.

(2) provide an acceptable name.

(g)

(h)

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Textbook Question

Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.

(f) (R)-2-bromobutane → (S)-2-methylbutan-1-amine

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Textbook Question

Show how to prepare the following aromatic amines by aromatic nitration, followed by reduction. You may use benzene and toluene as your aromatic starting materials.

(d) m-aminobenzoic acid

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Textbook Question

Show how to prepare the following aromatic amines by aromatic nitration, followed by reduction. You may use benzene and toluene as your aromatic starting materials.

(a) aniline

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