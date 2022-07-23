Give the products expected when the following tertiary amines are treated with a peroxyacid and heated.
(c) cyclohexyldimethylamine
Give the products expected when the following tertiary amines are treated with a peroxyacid and heated.
(c) cyclohexyldimethylamine
Predict the products from the reactions of the following amines with sodium nitrite in dilute HCl.
(b) N-ethylhexan-2-amine
Predict the products from the reactions of the following amines with sodium nitrite in dilute HCl.
(d) aniline
Give the products expected when the following tertiary amines are treated with a peroxyacid and heated.
(d) N-ethylpiperidine
When the (R,R) isomer of the amine shown is treated with an excess of methyl iodide, then silver oxide, then heated, the major product is the Hofmann product.
(a) Draw the structure of the major (Hofmann) product.
Predict the products from the reactions of the following amines with sodium nitrite in dilute HCl.
(c) piperidine