Propose a mechanism for the synthesis of methyl orange.

Azo Coupling Reaction

Azo coupling is a reaction between a diazonium salt and an activated aromatic compound, leading to the formation of azo compounds, which contain the -N=N- functional group. This reaction is essential in dye chemistry, as it allows for the creation of vibrant colors. In the case of methyl orange, the coupling of a diazonium salt with an aromatic amine is a key step in its synthesis.