Propose a mechanism for the synthesis of methyl orange.

Textbook Question
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(a) fluorobenzene
(b) chlorobenzene
1343
views
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(a) fluorobenzene
(b) chlorobenzene
Predict the products from the reactions of the following amines with sodium nitrite in dilute HCl.
(b) N-ethylhexan-2-amine
Give the expected products of lithium aluminum hydride reduction of the following compounds (followed by hydrolysis).
(a) butyronitrile
(b) N-cyclohexylacetamide
(c) ε-caprolactam
Predict the products from the reactions of the following amines with sodium nitrite in dilute HCl.
(d) aniline
Predict the products from the reactions of the following amines with sodium nitrite in dilute HCl.
(c) piperidine
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(c) 1,3,5-trimethylbenzene