Diazotization

Diazotization is a chemical reaction that involves the conversion of primary amines into diazonium salts by treatment with nitrous acid (generated in situ from sodium nitrite and hydrochloric acid). This reaction is crucial in organic synthesis, particularly for the preparation of azo compounds, which are important in dye chemistry. In the case of aniline, the amino group reacts with nitrous acid to form benzenediazonium chloride.