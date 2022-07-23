Propose a mechanism for the synthesis of methyl orange.
Predict the products from the reactions of the following amines with sodium nitrite in dilute HCl.
(d) aniline
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Key Concepts
Amines
Diazotization
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(a) fluorobenzene
(b) chlorobenzene
Predict the products from the reactions of the following amines with sodium nitrite in dilute HCl.
(b) N-ethylhexan-2-amine
Give the expected products of lithium aluminum hydride reduction of the following compounds (followed by hydrolysis).
(a) butyronitrile
(b) N-cyclohexylacetamide
(c) ε-caprolactam
When the (R,R) isomer of the amine shown is treated with an excess of methyl iodide, then silver oxide, then heated, the major product is the Hofmann product.
(b) Some Zaitsev product is also formed. It has the (E) configuration. When the same amine is treated with mCPBA and heated, the Zaitsev product has the (Z) configuration. Use stereochemical drawings of the transition states to explain these observations.
Predict the products from the reactions of the following amines with sodium nitrite in dilute HCl.
(c) piperidine