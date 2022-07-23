Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for the synthesis of methyl orange.
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Propose a mechanism for the synthesis of methyl orange.
Give the expected products of lithium aluminum hydride reduction of the following compounds (followed by hydrolysis).
(a) butyronitrile
(b) N-cyclohexylacetamide
(c) ε-caprolactam
Predict the products from the reactions of the following amines with sodium nitrite in dilute HCl.
(d) aniline
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(d) bromobenzene
(e) iodobenzene
Predict the products from the reactions of the following amines with sodium nitrite in dilute HCl.
(c) piperidine
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(c) 1,3,5-trimethylbenzene