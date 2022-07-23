Lithium Aluminum Hydride (LiAlH4) Reduction

Lithium aluminum hydride is a powerful reducing agent commonly used in organic chemistry to reduce various functional groups. It can convert nitriles, amides, and lactams into their corresponding amines by adding hydrogen across the multiple bonds. The reaction typically involves the nucleophilic attack of the hydride ion on the electrophilic carbon of the functional group, followed by hydrolysis to yield the final amine product.