Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for the synthesis of methyl orange.
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Propose a mechanism for the synthesis of methyl orange.
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(a) fluorobenzene
(b) chlorobenzene
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(f) benzonitrile
Predict the products from the reactions of the following amines with sodium nitrite in dilute HCl.
(d) aniline
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(d) bromobenzene
(e) iodobenzene
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(c) 1,3,5-trimethylbenzene