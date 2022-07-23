Reductive Amination

Reductive amination is a chemical reaction that involves the conversion of a carbonyl compound (like an aldehyde or ketone) into an amine. This process typically occurs in two steps: first, the carbonyl compound reacts with an amine to form an imine or enamine, followed by reduction to yield the amine. The use of reducing agents, such as sodium borohydride (NaBH4), is crucial in the second step to facilitate the reduction.