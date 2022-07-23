Textbook Question
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(a)
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Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(a)
Synthesize from benzene. (Hint: All of these require diazonium ions.)
(a) 3-ethylbenzoic acid
The two most general amine syntheses are the reductive amination of carbonyl compounds and the reduction of amides. Show how these techniques can be used to accomplish the following syntheses.
(a) benzoic acid → benzylamine
Synthesize Novocaine from benzene and any other reagents of four carbons or fewer.
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(b)
Synthesize from benzene. (Hint: All of these require diazonium ions.)
(c) 2-methyl-5-hydroxybenzoic acid