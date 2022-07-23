Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(a)
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(a)
Synthesize from benzene. (Hint: All of these require diazonium ions.)
(d) 4-methoxyaniline
The following drugs are synthesized using the methods in this chapter and in previous chapters. Devise a synthesis for each, starting with any compounds containing no more than six carbon atoms.
(b) Methamphetamine, once considered a safe diet pill, but now known to be addictive and destructive to brain tissue.
The following drugs are synthesized using the methods in this chapter and in previous chapters. Devise a synthesis for each, starting with any compounds containing no more than six carbon atoms.
(c) Dopamine, one of the neurotransmitters in the brain. Parkinson’s disease is thought to result from a dopamine deficiency.
Synthesize Novocaine from benzene and any other reagents of four carbons or fewer.
Synthesize from benzene. (Hint: All of these require diazonium ions.)
(c) 2-methyl-5-hydroxybenzoic acid