Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(c) pentanoic acid → pentan-1-amine
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(c) pentanoic acid → pentan-1-amine
Show how to synthesize the following amines from the indicated starting materials by reductive amination.
(e)
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(b) 1-bromo-2-phenylethane → 3-phenylpropan-1-amine
Addition of one equivalent of ammonia to 1-bromoheptane gives a mixture of heptan-1-amine, some dialkylamine, some trialkylamine, and even some tetraalkylammonium bromide.
(a) Give a mechanism to show how this reaction takes place, as far as the dialkylamine.
(b) How would you modify the procedure to get an acceptable yield of heptan-1-amine?
Show how to synthesize the following amines from the indicated starting materials by acylation–reduction.
(a) N-butylpiperidine from piperidine
(b) N-benzylaniline from aniline
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
(a) benzyl bromide → benzylamine