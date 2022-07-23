Show how to synthesize the following amines from the indicated starting materials by reductive amination.
(a) benzylmethylamine from benzaldehyde
(b) N-benzylpiperidine from piperidine
(c) N-cyclohexylaniline from cyclohexanone
Show how to synthesize the following amines from the indicated starting materials by reductive amination.
(a) benzylmethylamine from benzaldehyde
(b) N-benzylpiperidine from piperidine
(c) N-cyclohexylaniline from cyclohexanone
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(f) benzonitrile
Show how Gabriel syntheses are used to prepare the following amines.
(a) benzylamine
(b) hexan-1-amine
(c) γ-aminobutyric acid
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(g) phenol
Addition of one equivalent of ammonia to 1-bromoheptane gives a mixture of heptan-1-amine, some dialkylamine, some trialkylamine, and even some tetraalkylammonium bromide.
(a) Give a mechanism to show how this reaction takes place, as far as the dialkylamine.
(b) How would you modify the procedure to get an acceptable yield of heptan-1-amine?
Show how to synthesize the following amines from the indicated starting materials by acylation–reduction.
(a) N-butylpiperidine from piperidine
(b) N-benzylaniline from aniline