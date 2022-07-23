Textbook Question
Show how m-toluidine can be converted to the following compounds, using any necessary reagents.
(e)
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Show how m-toluidine can be converted to the following compounds, using any necessary reagents.
(e)
Predict the products of the following reactions:
(j)
Predict the products of the following reactions:
(i)
Show how m-toluidine can be converted to the following compounds, using any necessary reagents.
(a)
Show how m-toluidine can be converted to the following compounds, using any necessary reagents.
(f)
The mass spectrum of tert-butylamine follows shows an intense base peak at m/z 58, and very little else. Use a diagram to show the cleavage that accounts for the base peak. Suggest why no molecular ion is visible in this spectrum.