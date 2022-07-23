Amines and Their Reactivity

Amines, such as m-toluidine, are organic compounds derived from ammonia by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. They exhibit nucleophilic behavior due to the lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom, allowing them to participate in various reactions, including electrophilic aromatic substitution and acylation. Understanding the reactivity of amines is crucial for predicting the products of their transformations.