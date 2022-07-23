Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Amines
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 19 - AminesProblem 40e
Chapter 19, Problem 40e

Show how m-toluidine can be converted to the following compounds, using any necessary reagents.

(e)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin with m-toluidine (C6H4(CH3)(NH2)) as the starting material. The goal is to introduce a carbonyl group at the methyl position to form m-aminoacetophenone.
Step 2: Oxidize the methyl group (-CH3) on m-toluidine to a carbonyl group (-CO) using an oxidizing agent such as potassium permanganate (KMnO4) or chromic acid (H2CrO4). This step converts the methyl group into a ketone.
Step 3: Ensure that the amino group (-NH2) remains intact during the oxidation process. Use mild conditions or protective groups if necessary to prevent unwanted reactions involving the amino group.
Step 4: After the oxidation, verify the structure of the product to confirm the formation of m-aminoacetophenone (C6H4(COCH3)(NH2)).
Step 5: Purify the product using techniques such as recrystallization or chromatography to isolate the desired compound.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
10m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. In the case of m-toluidine, the amino group (-NH2) is a strong activating group that directs electrophiles to the ortho and para positions relative to itself. Understanding EAS is crucial for predicting the products formed when m-toluidine reacts with various reagents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:07
EAS Review

Reactivity of Amines

Amines, such as m-toluidine, are nucleophilic and can participate in various reactions, including acylation and alkylation. The amino group can react with carbonyl compounds to form amides, which is a key transformation in the conversion of m-toluidine to the desired product. Recognizing the reactivity of amines helps in selecting appropriate reagents for the synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:12
Reductive Amination

Functional Group Transformation

Functional group transformation involves converting one functional group into another through chemical reactions. In the context of m-toluidine, transforming the amino group into an amide or other derivatives requires specific reagents and conditions. Mastery of functional group transformations is essential for designing synthetic pathways in organic chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using any necessary reagents, show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.

(a)

1172
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions:

(j)

1315
views
Textbook Question

Show how m-toluidine can be converted to the following compounds, using any necessary reagents.

(b)

1565
views
Textbook Question

Show how m-toluidine can be converted to the following compounds, using any necessary reagents.


(a)

530
views
Textbook Question

Show how m-toluidine can be converted to the following compounds, using any necessary reagents.

(f)

722
views
Textbook Question

The mass spectrum of tert-butylamine follows shows an intense base peak at m/z 58, and very little else. Use a diagram to show the cleavage that accounts for the base peak. Suggest why no molecular ion is visible in this spectrum.

2045
views