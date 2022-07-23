Silver Oxide (Ag2O) in Organic Reactions

Silver oxide (Ag2O) is often used in organic reactions as a mild oxidizing agent or a source of hydroxide ions. In the context of Hofmann elimination, Ag2O can facilitate the deprotonation of the quaternary ammonium salt, promoting the elimination of the nitrogen leaving group and leading to the formation of the alkene. Recognizing the role of Ag2O is important for understanding the reaction conditions and product formation.