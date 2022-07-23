Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(f) benzonitrile
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(f) benzonitrile
Show how to synthesize the following amines from the indicated starting materials by reductive amination.
(e)
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(d) bromobenzene
(e) iodobenzene
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(g) phenol
Addition of one equivalent of ammonia to 1-bromoheptane gives a mixture of heptan-1-amine, some dialkylamine, some trialkylamine, and even some tetraalkylammonium bromide.
(a) Give a mechanism to show how this reaction takes place, as far as the dialkylamine.
(b) How would you modify the procedure to get an acceptable yield of heptan-1-amine?
Show how to synthesize the following amines from the indicated starting materials by acylation–reduction.
(a) N-butylpiperidine from piperidine
(b) N-benzylaniline from aniline