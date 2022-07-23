Conversion of Nitro Compounds to Nitriles

The conversion of nitro compounds to nitriles can be achieved through a reduction followed by dehydration. For example, nitroaniline can be reduced to an amine and then treated with a dehydrating agent, such as phosphorus oxychloride (POCl3), to form the corresponding nitrile. This transformation is essential for completing the conversion of aniline to benzonitrile.