Show how to synthesize the following amines from the indicated starting materials by reductive amination.
(a) benzylmethylamine from benzaldehyde
(b) N-benzylpiperidine from piperidine
(c) N-cyclohexylaniline from cyclohexanone
Show how to synthesize the following amines from the indicated starting materials by reductive amination.
(a) benzylmethylamine from benzaldehyde
(b) N-benzylpiperidine from piperidine
(c) N-cyclohexylaniline from cyclohexanone
Give the expected products of lithium aluminum hydride reduction of the following compounds (followed by hydrolysis).
(a) butyronitrile
(b) N-cyclohexylacetamide
(c) ε-caprolactam
Show how to synthesize the following amines from the indicated starting materials by reductive amination.
(e)
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(d) bromobenzene
(e) iodobenzene
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(g) phenol
Show how you would convert aniline to the following compounds.
(c) 1,3,5-trimethylbenzene