Textbook Question
Show how m-toluidine can be converted to the following compounds, using any necessary reagents.
(e)
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Show how m-toluidine can be converted to the following compounds, using any necessary reagents.
(e)
Using any necessary reagents, show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(b)
Show how m-toluidine can be converted to the following compounds, using any necessary reagents.
(f)
The mass spectrum of tert-butylamine follows shows an intense base peak at m/z 58, and very little else. Use a diagram to show the cleavage that accounts for the base peak. Suggest why no molecular ion is visible in this spectrum.
Using any necessary reagents, show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(c)
Using any necessary reagents, show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(d)