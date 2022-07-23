Acylation

Acylation is a chemical reaction that introduces an acyl group (RCO-) into a molecule. In organic synthesis, this process often involves the reaction of an amine, such as aniline, with an acyl chloride or an acid anhydride. The result is the formation of an amide, which is characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group adjacent to a nitrogen atom. This reaction is crucial for modifying the properties of organic compounds.