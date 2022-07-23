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Ch. 19 - Amines
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 19 - AminesProblem 34a,b
Chapter 19, Problem 34a,b

Within each structure, rank the indicated nitrogens by increasing basicity.
(a)
(b)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of basicity in nitrogen atoms. Basicity is determined by the ability of a nitrogen atom to donate its lone pair of electrons. Factors such as resonance, inductive effects, hybridization, and steric hindrance influence basicity.
Step 2: Analyze structure (i). Nitrogen A is part of a pyridine ring, where the lone pair is delocalized due to resonance with the aromatic ring, reducing its basicity. Nitrogen B is part of a saturated amine group, where the lone pair is localized and not involved in resonance, making it more basic than Nitrogen A.
Step 3: Analyze structure (ii). Nitrogen C is part of an aromatic system, where its lone pair is delocalized due to resonance, reducing its basicity. Nitrogen D is part of a dimethylamino group, where the lone pair is localized and not involved in resonance, making it more basic than Nitrogen C.
Step 4: Consider the influence of substituents and hybridization. In structure (i), Nitrogen A is sp2 hybridized and part of an aromatic system, while Nitrogen B is sp3 hybridized and part of a saturated amine group. In structure (ii), Nitrogen C is sp2 hybridized and part of an aromatic system, while Nitrogen D is sp3 hybridized and part of a dimethylamino group.
Step 5: Rank the nitrogens in each structure by increasing basicity. For structure (i), rank Nitrogen A < Nitrogen B. For structure (ii), rank Nitrogen C < Nitrogen D.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Basicity of Amines

Basicity in organic chemistry refers to the ability of a compound to accept protons (H+ ions). Amines, which contain nitrogen atoms with lone pairs, can act as bases. The basicity of an amine is influenced by the availability of the lone pair for protonation, which can be affected by steric hindrance and electronic effects from surrounding groups.
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Resonance Effects

Resonance effects occur when electrons are delocalized across multiple atoms, stabilizing the molecule. In the context of amines, resonance can either enhance or reduce basicity. For example, if the nitrogen's lone pair is involved in resonance with an adjacent aromatic system, it becomes less available for protonation, decreasing basicity.
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Inductive Effects

Inductive effects refer to the electron-withdrawing or electron-donating influence of substituents on a molecule. Electron-withdrawing groups (EWGs) decrease basicity by stabilizing the positive charge that forms upon protonation, while electron-donating groups (EDGs) increase basicity by making the lone pair on nitrogen more available. Understanding these effects is crucial for ranking the basicity of the nitrogens in the given structures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.

(e)

989
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Textbook Question

Within each structure, rank the indicated nitrogens by increasing basicity.

(d)

(e)

996
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Textbook Question

Within each structure, rank the indicated nitrogens by increasing basicity.

(f)

987
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Textbook Question

Within each structure, rank the indicated nitrogens by increasing basicity.

(c)

1230
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Textbook Question

Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.

(c)

944
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Textbook Question

Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.

(d)

819
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