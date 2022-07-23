Textbook Question
Within each structure, rank the indicated nitrogens by increasing basicity.
(a)
(b)
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Within each structure, rank the indicated nitrogens by increasing basicity.
(a)
(b)
Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.
(a)
Within each structure, rank the indicated nitrogens by increasing basicity.
(d)
(e)
Within each structure, rank the indicated nitrogens by increasing basicity.
(c)
Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.
(c)
Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.
(d)