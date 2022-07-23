Step 3: Consider the effect of the benzene ring on basicity. In the first compound, the amino group (-NH2) is directly attached to the benzene ring, which can reduce its basicity due to resonance effects. The lone pair on the nitrogen can delocalize into the aromatic ring, making it less available for protonation. In the second compound, the methylamino group (-CH2NH2) is not directly attached to the benzene ring, so resonance effects are absent, and the nitrogen remains more basic.