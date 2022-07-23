Step 4: For the second structure, nitrogen J is the least basic because it is part of an amide group, where the lone pair on nitrogen is delocalized into the carbonyl group, significantly reducing its electron density. Nitrogen K is more basic than J because it is part of a secondary amine in a cyclic structure, but it is less basic than nitrogen L due to steric hindrance and the cyclic environment. Nitrogen L is the most basic because it is a secondary amine with a hydrogen attached, allowing for higher electron density and minimal steric hindrance.