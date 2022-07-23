Textbook Question
Within each structure, rank the indicated nitrogens by increasing basicity.
(a)
(b)
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Within each structure, rank the indicated nitrogens by increasing basicity.
(a)
(b)
Rank the amines in each set in order of increasing basicity.
(e)
Within each structure, rank the indicated nitrogens by increasing basicity.
(f)
Within each structure, rank the indicated nitrogens by increasing basicity.
(c)
In each pair of compounds, select the stronger base, and explain your choice.
(a) HOCH2CH2NH2 or CH3CH2NH2
(b) PhNH2 or PhCH2NH2
In each pair of compounds, select the stronger base, and explain your choice.
(c)
(d)