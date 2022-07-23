Textbook Question
Rank the compounds in each set in order of increasing acid strength.
(a) CH3CH2COOH, CH3CHBrCOOH, CH3CBr2COOH
2154
views
1
rank
Rank the compounds in each set in order of increasing acid strength.
(a) CH3CH2COOH, CH3CHBrCOOH, CH3CBr2COOH
Draw the structures of the following carboxylic acids.
(a) α-methylbutyric acid
(b) 2-bromobutanoic acid
(c) 4-aminopentanoic acid
(d) cis-4-phenylbut-2-enoic acid
Name the following carboxylic acids (when possible, give both a common name and a systematic name).
(a)
(b)
(c)
Name the following carboxylic acids (when possible, give both a common name and a systematic name).
(d)
(e)
(f)