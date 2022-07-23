Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(g)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(g)
Predict the products and propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(d)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(h)
When pure (S)-lactic acid is esterified by racemic butan-2-ol, the product is 2-butyl lactate, with the following structure:
(a) Draw three-dimensional structures of the two stereoisomers formed, specifying the configuration at each asymmetric carbon atom. (Using your models may be helpful.)
(b) Determine the relationship between the two stereoisomers you have drawn
Predict the products and propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(c)
Predict the products and propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(a)