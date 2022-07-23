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Ch. 20 - Carboxylic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 20 - Carboxylic AcidsProblem 37b
Chapter 20, Problem 37b

Predict the products and propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(b)

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1
Step 1: Analyze the reactant structure. The given compound is an ester, specifically methyl benzoate, which contains a benzene ring attached to a carboxylic acid ester functional group (-COOCH3). The reaction conditions involve hydroxide ions (OH⁻) in water, indicating a base-catalyzed hydrolysis reaction.
Step 2: Understand the reaction mechanism. Base-catalyzed hydrolysis of esters proceeds through nucleophilic attack by the hydroxide ion (OH⁻) on the carbonyl carbon of the ester group. This forms a tetrahedral intermediate.
Step 3: Break down the intermediate. The tetrahedral intermediate collapses, leading to the cleavage of the ester bond. The methoxide ion (CH3O⁻) is expelled as a leaving group, and a carboxylate ion (-COO⁻) is formed.
Step 4: Finalize the product formation. In the aqueous environment, the carboxylate ion reacts with water to form benzoic acid (C6H5COOH) as the final product. The methoxide ion (CH3O⁻) may also react with water to form methanol (CH3OH).
Step 5: Summarize the reaction. The base-catalyzed hydrolysis of methyl benzoate under OH⁻/H2O conditions results in the formation of benzoic acid and methanol as the products.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Saponification

Saponification is a chemical reaction that involves the hydrolysis of esters in the presence of a strong base, typically sodium hydroxide (NaOH) or potassium hydroxide (KOH). In this process, an ester reacts with hydroxide ions to produce an alcohol and a carboxylate salt. This reaction is commonly associated with the production of soap from fats and oils, where the ester bonds are broken down to yield fatty acid salts.
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Mechanism

Mechanism of Nucleophilic Substitution

The mechanism of nucleophilic substitution involves the attack of a nucleophile on an electrophilic carbon atom, leading to the displacement of a leaving group. In the case of saponification, the hydroxide ion acts as the nucleophile, attacking the carbonyl carbon of the ester. This results in the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate, which subsequently collapses to release the alcohol and form the carboxylate ion.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Role of Hydroxide Ion

The hydroxide ion (OH-) plays a crucial role in saponification as a strong nucleophile that initiates the reaction. Its high electron density allows it to effectively attack the electrophilic carbon of the ester, facilitating the cleavage of the ester bond. The presence of water in the reaction medium also aids in the hydrolysis process, ensuring that the products are formed efficiently and that the reaction reaches completion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).

(g)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products and propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(d)

1044
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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).

(h)

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Textbook Question

When pure (S)-lactic acid is esterified by racemic butan-2-ol, the product is 2-butyl lactate, with the following structure:

(a) Draw three-dimensional structures of the two stereoisomers formed, specifying the configuration at each asymmetric carbon atom. (Using your models may be helpful.)

(b) Determine the relationship between the two stereoisomers you have drawn

895
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Textbook Question

Predict the products and propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(c)

1295
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Textbook Question

Predict the products and propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(a)

865
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