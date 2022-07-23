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Ch. 20 - Carboxylic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 20 - Carboxylic AcidsProblem 37d
Chapter 20, Problem 37d

Predict the products and propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(d)

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1
Analyze the given reaction: Identify the type of reaction (e.g., substitution, elimination, addition, etc.) based on the reactants, reagents, and conditions provided. Look for functional groups and any specific reagents that indicate the reaction pathway.
Predict the products: Based on the reaction type, determine the possible products. For example, if the reaction involves a nucleophilic substitution, consider whether it follows an SN1 or SN2 mechanism. If it involves elimination, determine whether it is E1 or E2.
Propose the mechanism: Break down the reaction into individual steps. For example, if it is an SN1 reaction, describe the formation of the carbocation intermediate and the subsequent attack by the nucleophile. Use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons.
Consider stereochemistry: If the reaction involves chiral centers or stereochemical outcomes, analyze whether the product will be racemic, retain configuration, or invert configuration. This depends on the mechanism (e.g., SN2 leads to inversion of configuration).
Verify the reaction conditions: Ensure that the proposed mechanism and products are consistent with the reagents and conditions provided in the problem. For example, strong bases favor elimination (E2), while polar protic solvents favor SN1 reactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. Understanding these mechanisms involves identifying the intermediates, transition states, and the sequence of bond-breaking and bond-forming events. This knowledge is crucial for predicting the products of a reaction and understanding the underlying chemistry.
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Types of Organic Reactions

Organic reactions can be classified into several types, including substitution, addition, elimination, and rearrangement reactions. Each type has distinct characteristics and mechanisms. Recognizing the type of reaction occurring helps in predicting the products and understanding the conditions under which the reaction takes place.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Identifying functional groups in reactants is essential for predicting the products of a reaction, as they dictate reactivity and the types of transformations that can occur during the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses. You may use any additional reagents and solvents you need.

(a) PhCH2CH2OH → PhCH2CH2COOH

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Textbook Question

Predict the products and propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

When pure (S)-lactic acid is esterified by racemic butan-2-ol, the product is 2-butyl lactate, with the following structure:

(a) Draw three-dimensional structures of the two stereoisomers formed, specifying the configuration at each asymmetric carbon atom. (Using your models may be helpful.)

(b) Determine the relationship between the two stereoisomers you have drawn

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Textbook Question

Predict the products and propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(c)

1295
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Textbook Question

Predict the products and propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(a)

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